Coca Cola Launches Coca Cola Music Campaign

Later this month, Coca-Cola will kick off Coca-Cola Music, the company's largest ever teen-focused campaign, reports Ad Age.

On March 22, Maroon 5 will stay inside a London studio for 24 hours to come up with a new original song. The aptly titled "24hr Session," will also give fans a chance to interact with the band and give input on the new song. All the comments and photos will show up on the studio's walls.

In addition to "24hr Session," One Night Only has partnered with Coca-Cola to do a new global spot from Wieden & Kennedy, Amsterdam. The U.K. band has already written and recorded a song called "Can You Feel It," which includes Coca-Cola's well known five-note melody. British singer Taio Cruz has agreed to create a song as well, working with artists that will be selected by teens in various markets.

Last year Coca-Cola unveiled its 2020 Vision, which calls for the company to increase revenues to $200 billion, more than doubling it, and servings to over 3 billion a day by the 2020. -- Timothy Baysinger