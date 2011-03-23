Coaches Izzo and Wright to Join NCAA Tournament Coverage

A pair of college coaches whose teams were

defeated in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship will now serve as

guest analysts for regional semi-final and final action, it was announced

Wednesday in a joint statement by CBS Sports and Turner Sports.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will join Seth

Davis and Steve Smith (a former Michigan State player) in Turner's Atlanta

studio. Izzo will work the regional semi-final games on March 24 and March 25,

airing on TBS and CBS. Izzo's Spartans were defeated by UCLA in the second

round.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright will help with

CBS' coverage of the regional finals on March 26, including The Road to the

Final Four, airing at 3 p.m. on that day on CBS. Wright will join host Greg

Gumbel and fellow analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Greg Anthony in

CBS' New York studio. The five will also wrap up the day's events on Inside

March Madness, airing 10 p.m. on truTV. Wright's Wildcats were defeated by

George Mason in the second round.

Boston College associate coach Joe Jones will

join Jason Horowitz and Marques Johnson as part of March Madness on Demand's

(MMOD) coverage on March 24 and 25.