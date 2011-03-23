Coaches Izzo and Wright to Join NCAA Tournament Coverage
A pair of college coaches whose teams were
defeated in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship will now serve as
guest analysts for regional semi-final and final action, it was announced
Wednesday in a joint statement by CBS Sports and Turner Sports.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will join Seth
Davis and Steve Smith (a former Michigan State player) in Turner's Atlanta
studio. Izzo will work the regional semi-final games on March 24 and March 25,
airing on TBS and CBS. Izzo's Spartans were defeated by UCLA in the second
round.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright will help with
CBS' coverage of the regional finals on March 26, including The Road to the
Final Four, airing at 3 p.m. on that day on CBS. Wright will join host Greg
Gumbel and fellow analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Greg Anthony in
CBS' New York studio. The five will also wrap up the day's events on Inside
March Madness, airing 10 p.m. on truTV. Wright's Wildcats were defeated by
George Mason in the second round.
Boston College associate coach Joe Jones will
join Jason Horowitz and Marques Johnson as part of March Madness on Demand's
(MMOD) coverage on March 24 and 25.
