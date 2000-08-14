You may not have heard of CNX Media, but you've probably seen the company's news-you-can-use style reports on TV stations owned by broadcasters such as CBS, FOX, Tribune Broadcasting and Belo. Although its brand stays out of sight, CNX Media's programming is often see on-air and online.

The content is mostly self-help information, including personal-finance tips, healthcare and travel information. The newest addition to its list of services, weatherplanner.com, a long-range weather-planning system available to TV stations to post on their Web sites, allows travelers to plan a trip up to a year in advance with its ability to predict weather with 80% accuracy, according to CNX claims.

CNX Media works with an Internet partner to develop daily editorial content for television stations to use. When the information is broadcast, the viewer is directed to the partnered Web site for more information, driving traffic to the site. CNX's list of partners include Intuit's Quicken.com, Travelocity.com and HealthCentral.com.

The San Francisco-based company, formerly NewsNet Central, has recently opened offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.-Beth Shapouri