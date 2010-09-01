CNN's Lemon to Moderate NAMIC Panel
CNN's Don Lemon will moderate The New Original, a general session panel at the 24th Annual NAMIC Conference focused on television programming diversity, NAMIC announced Wednesday. The panel will be held Sept. 15 from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.
The conference will run from Sept. 14-15 at the Hilton New York in Manhattan as part of the communications industry's newly-reinstated Diversity Week.
Confirmed panelists include Are We There Yet executive producer Matt Alvarez, rapper-actor-producer Ice Cube, BET Networks Presisent of Original Programming Loretha Jones, executive producer of CNN Worldwide's In America Geraldine Moriba and Go Diego Go writer-producer Ligiah Villalobos.
According to NAMIC, the panel seeks to examine "the importance of investing time and resources in the creation of multi-ethnic programming. The panel should serve as a barometer for where the industry has made strides, the benefits achieved and what additional work remains to be done."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.