CNN's Lemon to Moderate NAMIC Panel

CNN's Don Lemon will moderate The New Original, a general session panel at the 24th Annual NAMIC Conference focused on television programming diversity, NAMIC announced Wednesday. The panel will be held Sept. 15 from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

The conference will run from Sept. 14-15 at the Hilton New York in Manhattan as part of the communications industry's newly-reinstated Diversity Week.

Confirmed panelists include Are We There Yet executive producer Matt Alvarez, rapper-actor-producer Ice Cube, BET Networks Presisent of Original Programming Loretha Jones, executive producer of CNN Worldwide's In America Geraldine Moriba and Go Diego Go writer-producer Ligiah Villalobos.

According to NAMIC, the panel seeks to examine "the importance of investing time and resources in the creation of multi-ethnic programming. The panel should serve as a barometer for where the industry has made strides, the benefits achieved and what additional work remains to be done."