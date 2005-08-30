CNN's Katayama Joins Reuters

CNN anchor-reporter Fred Katayama has joined Reuters as U.S. anchor for its daily newscast, World Updates, and for Reuters Industry Summits, its series of interviews with various business leaders.

For CNN, Katayama had reported on general financial news for CNNfn and CNN's Moneyline News Hour, as well as anchoring updates for CNN/U.S. and CNNfn from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Reuters has been bulking up its digital and video news services, including the recent hiring of Global Managing Editor Dean Wright from MSNBC.com.

Katayama's previous credits include CNBC and KIRO-TV Seattle.