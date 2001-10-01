CNN's Harrigan jumps to Fox News

In a move that exemplifies the heated competition between cable news

networks, CNN Afghanistan correspondent Steve Harrigan jumped to Fox News on

Sunday morning.

Harrigan made his first appearance for Fox News after being CNN's sole reporter in northern Afghanistan, the region controlled by the so-called Northern Alliance of anti-Taliban forces.

'Steve is an extremely well-respected foreign correspondent and we're happy to have him on board during this pivotal news period,' Fox News chairman Roger Ailes said in a prepared statement.

Harrigan was working for CNN without a contract since May, according to a Fox News spokeswoman, who said Ailes found out last week, and immediately made the move to hire him.

Harrigan

had worked out of CNN's Moscow bureau and previously covered the military action against the Chechen rebellion in the former Soviet Union. --Richard Tedesco