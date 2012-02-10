CNN's Candy Crowley Receives Wiliam Allen White Citation

CNN chief political correspondent Candy Crowley was in Lawrence, Kan., Friday (Feb. 10) to receive the University of Kansas' William Allen White citation.



The annual citation for journalistic excellence is named for the former Kansas editorial writer, publisher and editor whose name KU's journalism and mass communications school also bears. Feb. 10 was White's birthday.



Crowley joined CNN in 1987 as a correspondent and was named anchor of CNN's State of the Union in February 2010.



Crowley joins past winners including Walter Cronkite, Cokie Roberts and Bernard Shaw.