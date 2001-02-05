CNNfn makes a money move

CNN will overhaul its ailing CNNfn financial network, rechristening it CNN Money, and will de-emphasize stock trading news to focus on personal finance programming and "mainstream consumers," not the trading crowd that has made CNBC successful. CNN executives were not available to discuss the move last week, but the network acknowledged that it has set no schedule for the changeover. CNNfn serves just 17 million homes, having been something of a corporate stepchild when it comes to securing distribution. The company doesn't pay to be tracked on Nielsen meters, selling advertising as an add-on to CNN Moneyline. Executives at other networks say it barely shows up in their viewership research.