CNNfn adds series

Preparing for the leap into 24-hour status, CNNfn is adding Market Call, a 90-minute market-analysis show focused on the day's early trades and business news. Market Call premieres on Wednesday, June 7, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Rhonda Schaffler, CNN's New York Stock Exchange senior correspondent, will anchor the show. She'll be joined by CNNfn stocks editor Greg Clarkin, NYSE specialist Linda Jay, and business-news correspondent Jack Cafferty.

Market Call's regular special segments will include The Maverick of the Morning, featuring the dissenting pundit of the day; Up & Down, listing the day's upgrades and downgrades; and an international market tour called Globetrotting.

CNNfn is CNN's financial-news step-network with 12 million subscribers. CNNfn, which used to cablecast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, became a 24-hour service this month.