CNN Worldwide Opens São Paulo Bureau

CNN Worldwide announced

Wednesday that it will open a newsgathering bureau in São Paulo, Brazil, with

CNN journalist Shasta Darlington relocating to the city to lead correspondence

effective immediately.

Darlington will

lead coverage on stories from Brazil and the surrounding region, including the

2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, for CNN's on-air and online

platforms.

"CNN is pleased

to be establishing a bureau in Brazil with Shasta Darlington as the correspondent,"

said Parisa Khosravi, senior vice

president of international newsgathering. "Her depth of experience

reporting on the Latin American region, specifically the time she's spent in

Brazil, coupled with her knowledge of business reporting will serve her well in

this economic powerhouse."

Darlington had

most recently served as an international correspondent for CNN based in Havana,

Cuba, covering stories in both English and Spanish.