CNN Worldwide Opens São Paulo Bureau
CNN Worldwide announced
Wednesday that it will open a newsgathering bureau in São Paulo, Brazil, with
CNN journalist Shasta Darlington relocating to the city to lead correspondence
effective immediately.
Darlington will
lead coverage on stories from Brazil and the surrounding region, including the
2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, for CNN's on-air and online
platforms.
"CNN is pleased
to be establishing a bureau in Brazil with Shasta Darlington as the correspondent,"
said Parisa Khosravi, senior vice
president of international newsgathering. "Her depth of experience
reporting on the Latin American region, specifically the time she's spent in
Brazil, coupled with her knowledge of business reporting will serve her well in
this economic powerhouse."
Darlington had
most recently served as an international correspondent for CNN based in Havana,
Cuba, covering stories in both English and Spanish.
