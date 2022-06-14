CNN to Launch New Season of ‘United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell’ in July

CNN will debut the seventh season of its Emmy Award-winning documentary series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell on July 10, the network said Tuesday.

The series stars comedian and political provocateur Bell as he visits communities across America to explore race, class, and the unique challenges they face. Bell's destinations for the seventh season include Appalachia, to explore largely unknown population of Black Americans who call the area home; Boston, to examine the mental health issues affecting the sport world; Hawaii, to uncover how the island has been commodified by an exploitative tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and New York City, to discuss Asian American representation in film and media, revealing the commonality between his own experience and theirs, said CNN.

“For the last seven years, United Shades of America has been a cornerstone of the CNN Original Series brand and Kamau’s unparalleled ability to weave his natural curiosity and sense of humor together have ignited many important – and at times vital – conversations around race and society in this country,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide in a statement. “We are excited to join Kamau on another personal and witty odyssey across America.”

Added Bell: “Neither COVID, nor misinformation, nor political gridlock, nor the gloom of the feeling that American democracy is crumbling will keep me from my appointed duty of traveling the country for another season of United Shades of America.

Bell serves as executive producer of United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell along with Lydia Tenegalia, Chris Collins, Sandra Zweig, Morgan Fallon, Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith, Tim Pastore, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm.