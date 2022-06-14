CNN to Launch New Season of ‘United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell’ in July
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Seventh season of Emmy-winning documentary series debuts July 10
CNN will debut the seventh season of its Emmy Award-winning documentary series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell on July 10, the network said Tuesday.
The series stars comedian and political provocateur Bell as he visits communities across America to explore race, class, and the unique challenges they face. Bell's destinations for the seventh season include Appalachia, to explore largely unknown population of Black Americans who call the area home; Boston, to examine the mental health issues affecting the sport world; Hawaii, to uncover how the island has been commodified by an exploitative tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and New York City, to discuss Asian American representation in film and media, revealing the commonality between his own experience and theirs, said CNN.
“For the last seven years, United Shades of America has been a cornerstone of the CNN Original Series brand and Kamau’s unparalleled ability to weave his natural curiosity and sense of humor together have ignited many important – and at times vital – conversations around race and society in this country,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide in a statement. “We are excited to join Kamau on another personal and witty odyssey across America.”
Added Bell: “Neither COVID, nor misinformation, nor political gridlock, nor the gloom of the feeling that American democracy is crumbling will keep me from my appointed duty of traveling the country for another season of United Shades of America.
Also: Content Spotlight: W. Kamau Bell on Why 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'
Bell serves as executive producer of United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell along with Lydia Tenegalia, Chris Collins, Sandra Zweig, Morgan Fallon, Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith, Tim Pastore, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.