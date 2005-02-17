CNN Teases New Headline Block

Cable News Network will sideline two of its Sunday-night regulars this week to premiere shows from a new prime-time block on sister network CNN Headline News, which is going beyond headlines to establish some appointment TV.

At 7 and 8 p.m., the mother ship will slot in full-length preview episodes of Showbiz Tonight and Nancy Grace, the first two of three hour shows in the Headline Prime block, which debuts on Headline News the next night (Feb. 21). In the News and documentary series CNN Presents usually air on CNN during those times.

Headline Prime is the first departure in 23 years from Headline News’s traditional news wheel. The 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. block features Hollywood news-focused Showbiz Tonight, which will be taped live, legal talk show Nancy Grace, and news roundup Prime News Tonight.

It will be counter-programmed with hard news on CNN, according to CNN Group President Jim Walton.