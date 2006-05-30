CNN Taps Ware as Baghdad Correspondent

Time magazine Baghdad bureau chief Michael Ware will join CNN as a Baghdad-based correspondent.

Ware, who has been a regular guest on CNN for the past five years, will now report for all of CNN’s networks. He will most regularly contribute to AndersonCooper 360.

Ware started reporting out of Iraq for Time in 2003 as an embedded reporter with U.S. forces. He has since reported from insurgent camps and was the only embedded journalist covering the September 2005 attack on Tal Afar.

He began writing for Time in 2001 with assignments in the Solomon Islands and Afghanistan.