CNN taps Toobin

Cable News Network tapped legal ace Jeffrey Toobin to be a legal contributor.

Toobin, a writer for The New Yorker and a former ABC News

contributor, will provide analysis and commentary across CNN's U.S. channels.

At ABC News, Toobin provided insight on high-profile cases including the O.J.

Simpson civil trial and the Kenneth Starr case against the Clinton White House.

Like many of CNN's recent hires, he'll be based out of the New York

bureau.