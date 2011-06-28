CNN Taps Jessica Yellin as New Chief White House Correspondent
CNN
announced Tuesday that Jessica Yellin is joining the network's
White House unit as its chief correspondent, effective immediately.
Yellin replaces Ed Henry, who left last week for Fox News.
"Jessica
Yellin has emerged as one of the leading political reporters in
Washington, " said Sam Feist, CNN's Washington bureau chief and SVP.
"Jessica's assertiveness along with her clever insight made her one of
the top reporters of the 2008 campaign and has already set her apart in
her reporting on the 2012 campaign."
Yellin
has been with CNN since 2009 as a national politcal correspondent, and
played a prominent role in the network's coverage of the 2008 and 2010
elections.
"This
is a dream assignment," Yellin said. "I'm honored CNN is putting its
faith in me and humbled by the responsibility of covering the White
House during these challenging times--and as we head into an election. I
look forward to providing our viewers an honest assessment of the
policies and the politics that affect our lives everyday."
