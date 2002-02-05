CNN taps Fox News's Neville
In the ongoing chess match between the cable news networkss, Cable News Network has tapped former Fox News Channel host Arthel Neville as host of TalkBack Live. Neville is taking over the spot vacated by Bobbie Batista, who left
last October to pursue her own business.
Neville was most recently co-host of Fox News' entertainment program,
Celebrity Spotlight. She previously worked as a news anchor for Fox and
senior correspondent for the network's Fox Files.
Since Batista's exit, various guests hosts, including CNN anchor Fredricka
Whitfield and Extra's Maureen O'Doyle, have roamed the TalkBack set. Neville
takes over as permanent host later this month.
