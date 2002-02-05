CNN taps Fox News's Neville

In the ongoing chess match between the cable news networkss, Cable News Network has tapped former Fox News Channel host Arthel Neville as host of TalkBack Live. Neville is taking over the spot vacated by Bobbie Batista, who left

last October to pursue her own business.

Neville was most recently co-host of Fox News' entertainment program,

Celebrity Spotlight. She previously worked as a news anchor for Fox and

senior correspondent for the network's Fox Files.

Since Batista's exit, various guests hosts, including CNN anchor Fredricka

Whitfield and Extra's Maureen O'Doyle, have roamed the TalkBack set. Neville

takes over as permanent host later this month.