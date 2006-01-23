CNN Taps First Gulf Coast Bureau Chief

John Sears, VP of news for WOFL Orlando, Fla., has joined CNN as the first chief of its Gulf Coast Bureau in New Orleans.

The cable network opened the bureau in September, following Hurricane Katrina, to cover the aftermath and rebuilding of the devastated region. It is one of 10 CNN bureaus.



Susan Rosegen and Sean Callebs have been working as full-time correspondents. According to CNN, a number of CNN senior editors have been handling day-to-day operations, and a senior manager has been overseeing the business side of the bureau.

"John, having managed CNN affiliates in the past, already boasts a solid knowledge of the daily and long-term newsgathering and production needs of CNN,” said Jack Womack, senior VP, domestic news operations and administration.