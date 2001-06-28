CNN switches far east bureau chiefs
CNN is shuffling its Asian correspondents, moving former Beijing bureau chief Rebecca MacKinnon to Tokyo and tapping Jaime FlorCruz as the new Beijing bureau chief.
MacKinnon is replacing Marina Kamimura as Tokyo bureau chief and correspondent.
FlorCruz has worked in Time Magazine's Beijing office for 20 years and served as chief from 1990-2000. - Allison Romano
