CNN, SRLC to Host Republican Presidential Debate Jan. 19
CNN and the
Southern Republic Leadership Conference (SRLC) announced Thursday that they
will host a Republican presidential town hall debate in Charleston, S.C. on
Jan. 19, 2012 during the SLRC's biennial conference. The Republican National
Committee (RNC) has chosen South Carolina as one of the first states to vote in
the Republican presidential primary process in 2012.
"Because of South Carolina's role as the
first-in-the-South, as well as the many southern states that vote on Super
Tuesday, this debate provides 2012 GOP hopefuls an occasion to reach their key
constituency in South Carolina and throughout the southern region," said Sam
Feist, Washington bureau chief and SVP, CNN. "Not only will the candidates have
the chance to address top southern Republicans in person, the primary voters
attending the conference also will have an opportunity to directly question
their candidates for president."
During the week of Jan. 19, 2012, Republican leaders from
the 14 states in the RNC Southern Region will meet as part
of SRLC's three-day conference. It will draw an expected 2,000
attendees.
CNN will produce three other debates in 2011, including a
Republican presidential primary debate in Manchester, N.H. on June 13,
presented by New Hampshire Union Leader and WMUR-TV. On Sept. 12, CNN and the
Tea Party Express will host a debate with the Republican candidates in Tampa,
Fla., followed by an Oct. 18 GOP primary debate in Las Vegas, presented by CNN
and the Western Republican Leadership Conference.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.