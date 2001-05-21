CNN spinning more lineup changes

CNN has canceled its Spin Room show and is putting a half-hour show with senior analyst Jeff Greenfield in its place as it reshuffes its prime time lineup again, Reuters reports.

The nightly political talkshow aired its last episode on Friday. Greenfield at Large, a new show hosted by Greenfield, will replaces Spin Room weeknights at 10:30, beginning June 4. CNN Tonight With Bill Hemmer will temporarily expand to an hour until the Greenfield vehicle launches. CNN had been contemplating a regular slot for the popular Greenfield over the past several months.

Conservative Spin Room co-host Tucker Carlson joins Crossfire, replacing Mary Matalin, who left the program in January to join the Bush administration. The Spin Room move was made to add Carlson and his co-host Bill Press full-time to Crossfire, said Sid Bedingfield, CNN/U.S. executive VP and general manager. Carlson joins Crossfire on Thursday, alternating with Robert Novak.

Reuters cites insiders who say more changes may be imminent at CNN, including expansion of Crossfire to a half hour at 7 p.m. and a shift of Lou Dobbs Moneyline to 6 p.m. to start opposite CNBC's Business Center, which recently moved to that time. Inside Politics would be reduced by a half-hour to make room for an earlier Moneyline.