CNN shuttle coverage edges Fox News

Cable News Network and Fox News Channel drew nearly the same size audience

Feb. 2 for their breaking-news coverage of the shuttle Columbia

disaster.

In total-day ratings, both CNN and Fox News registered 1.6 ratings. CNN

attracted slightly more viewers -- 1.85 million, compared with Fox News' 1.76

million. MSNBC recorded a 0.8 rating with 759,000 viewers, according to Nielsen

Media Research.

Ratings spiked in their highest levels in early afternoon. CNN's ratings

peaked at a 3.8 from 11 a.m. EST to noon, and Fox News logged a 3.5 rating from

noon to 1 p.m. EST.

The weekend's news and the State of the Union coverage earlier in the week

propelled Fox News to a 1.9 prime-time average last week, the best on cable. CNN

notched a 1.3 average rating and MSNBC averaged a 0.5.