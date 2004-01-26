CNN Shuffles Bureau Structure

Cable News Network is reorganizing its bureau structure in an effort to streamline operations.

As part of the move, the news network is shipping NewsNight executive producer David Bohrman to Washington to be bureau chief and VP of news and production. Former Washington bureau chief Kathryn Kross is getting a new, unspecified post.

CNN will no longer use correspondents as bureau chiefs. Instead, the network plans to hire administrators to take over the responsibilities for production and newsgathering and will create regional bureau chiefs for U.S. offices. Also part of CNN’s plans: forming a futures unit to get in front on long-term and short-term stories, and strengthening features like science, medical and entertainment news.

CNN also recruited former NBC News correspondent Joe Johns to be a Capitol Hill reporter. Johns had been at NBC for 10 years.