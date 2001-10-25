CNN to screen second Afghanistan doc
Cable News Network is airing a second documentary on Afghanistan from a female British
journalist.
Unholy War, reported by Saira Shaw, is a follow-up to Beneath the Veil, which explored
the plight of Afghani citizens, particularly women, under the ruling Taliban
militia.
Following Sept. 11, Shaw slipped into Afghanistan and filmed her latest
account focusing on Afghani response to U.S.-led military strikes.
Unholy War gets its American debut on CNN Nov.
17, with an encore on Nov. 18.
Beneath the Veil premiered in August, when it
earned a 0.9 rating.
The documentary earned high ratings when it was re-aired on Sept. 22 (2.6 rating) and Sept. 23 (2.2 rating).
- Allison Romano
