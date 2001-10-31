CNN 's Battista leaving net

The exodus of CNN' s on-air veterans continues, with Bobbie Battista exiting at the end of the week.

Battista, host of TalkBack Live, was with the network when it went on the air in 1981 and has been anchor of CNN Today, World News and Prime News at various times.

Battista will form an Atlanta-based communicaitons consulting company with husband, John Brimelow, targeting political figures, corporate executives and newscasters.

- John M. Higgins