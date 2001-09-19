CNN reporter forced out of Afghanistan

CNN reporter Nic Robertson, the last remaining western journalist in southern Afghanistan, has

been forced to leave that country and is now in Pakistan.

CNN confirmed that Robertson had left the region after spending the last three days appealing the Taliban's edict expelling all foreign journalists from Afghanistan. The British CNN reporter had continued filing reports from the city of Kandahar in spite of repeated death threats. But the government ultimately indicated it could no longer guarantee his safety.

Robertson is expected to remain in Pakistan, where Christiane Amanpour and Tom Mintier have also been reporting for CNN. CNN correspondent Steve Harrigan remains in northern Afghanistan in an area controlled by the insurgent anti-Taliban Northern Alliance.

- Richard Tedesco