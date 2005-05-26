CNN Remembers

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer will cull footage from his recent week-long trip to the Middle East for a special on personal stories of U.S. troops serving in the Persian Gulf. The hour special, Wolf Blitzer: Behind the Lines, bows May 29 at 1 p.m., during the second half of his weekly Sunday talk show, Late Edition with Wolf Blitzer. The CNN vet visited Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq and spent time aboard the Navy’s U.S.S. Carl Vinson, in addition to interviewing Iraqi troops at the base at Umm Qasar. Linda Roth is the special’s executive producer. Blitzer also anchors nightly newscast Wolf Blitzer Reports.