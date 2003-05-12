CNN quashes anchor's infomercial deal

Apparently fearful of a credibility issue, Cable News Network said last week that anchor Aaron Brown will not participate in a Florida company's news-formatted medical infomercials.

Florida-based WJMK Inc. produces "American Medical Report" vignettes, in which health-care marketers tout their products, for broadcast on PBS stations.

In the past, WJMK has featured Morley Safer of CBS' 60 Minutes, and retired CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite to introduce such spots, each seated at a newsroom-like desk with the American Medical Report logo in the background.

Last week, both said they will no longer participate.