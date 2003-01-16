CNN puts On the Story

As part of a plan to step up live weekend programming, Cable News Network is launching a

Saturday-morning roundtable show featuring its top female correspondents.

On the Story, an hour-long, live show, will premiere Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

with a rotating cast of hosts -- from state department correspondent Andrea

Koppel to sports reporter Josie Karp -- dishing on the biggest news from their

beats.

The debut program will be hosted by Koppel, White House correspondent Suzanne

Malveaux, financial reporter Christine Romans and Pentagon reporter Barbara

Starr.