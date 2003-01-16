CNN puts On the Story
As part of a plan to step up live weekend programming, Cable News Network is launching a
Saturday-morning roundtable show featuring its top female correspondents.
On the Story, an hour-long, live show, will premiere Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
with a rotating cast of hosts -- from state department correspondent Andrea
Koppel to sports reporter Josie Karp -- dishing on the biggest news from their
beats.
The debut program will be hosted by Koppel, White House correspondent Suzanne
Malveaux, financial reporter Christine Romans and Pentagon reporter Barbara
Starr.
