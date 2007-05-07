CNN Puts No Restrictions On Debate Footage

CNN's Wolf Blitzer told viewers on-air Monday that the network's presidential debate coverage would be available without restriction for other news outlets to excerpt, stream or otherwise use on-air and online.

The network had made the decision over the weekend after political activist groups, followed by candidates Barack Obama and John Edwards, asked that the footage be made available. CNN is teaming with Hearst-Argyle's WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., on two debates, with Democrats squaring off June 3 and Republicans June 5.

MSNBC, by contrast, said last week that its debate footage would still be subject to various restrictions.