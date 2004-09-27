CNN Producer Kidnapped

Cable News Network producer Riad Ali was kidnapped at gunpoint in Gaza City Monday.

Ali and CNN correspondent Ben Wedeman were in a car on their way to their hotel when they were cut off by armed men who asked for Ali by name and force him into the back of their car, according to Wedeman. He and a camerawoman in the car were unhurt. Ali has been with the cable news net for about two years.

Wedeman said that at press time there had been no word from the kidnappers.

CNN President Jim Walton said of the incident: "We are working actively for Riad's safe return and are in touch with his family, offering them our full support during this difficult time. We have not yet heard from his abductors but urge them to release Riad immediately. He is a veteran journalist of the highest integrity."

The Committee To Protect Journalists expressed its "grave concern" and called on the abductors "to release him immediately and unconditionally."

