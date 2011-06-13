CNNNames Wilson Surratt EP of New Erin Burnett Series
CNN has brought
Wilson Surratt back to the network to be the executive producer of the new
weekday general news program headlined by Erin Burnett, it was announced
Monday.
Surratt will begin
his new post immediately and work out of New York.
"Wil has spent 17
years in newsrooms, control rooms and in the field and he is one of the most
inventive and accomplished producers in the television news business," said Ken
Jautz, EVP, CNN. "We are delighted that he is returning to the CNN family."
Surratt was at CNN
from 2002-06 as the EP of American Morning and NewsNight with Aaron Brown.
Most recently he was at WPIX New York as the EP of their 10 p.m. newscast.
"Who wouldn't jump
at an opportunity to create a brand new program with an exciting and globally
respected journalist like Erin on the world's greatest news platforms?
It's simply a dream job," said Surratt.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.