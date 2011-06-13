CNNNames Wilson Surratt EP of New Erin Burnett Series

CNN has brought

Wilson Surratt back to the network to be the executive producer of the new

weekday general news program headlined by Erin Burnett, it was announced

Monday.

Surratt will begin

his new post immediately and work out of New York.

"Wil has spent 17

years in newsrooms, control rooms and in the field and he is one of the most

inventive and accomplished producers in the television news business," said Ken

Jautz, EVP, CNN. "We are delighted that he is returning to the CNN family."

Surratt was at CNN

from 2002-06 as the EP of American Morning and NewsNight with Aaron Brown.

Most recently he was at WPIX New York as the EP of their 10 p.m. newscast.

"Who wouldn't jump

at an opportunity to create a brand new program with an exciting and globally

respected journalist like Erin on the world's greatest news platforms?

It's simply a dream job," said Surratt.