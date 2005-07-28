CNN Names White House Executive Producer

Steve Redish, D.C. deputy bureau chief for CNN, has been named executive producer for the cable news net's White House unit.



Redish replaces Danielle Whelton, who had been senior executive producer until exiting that post last spring. She remains a consultant to CNN.

While still retaining his deputy burea chief status, Redish will now directly oversee coverage planning and assignments for White House coverage, as well as be CNN's point person with the White House Press Office..

Redish joined CNN in 1987 as a producer for D.C.-based anchors.