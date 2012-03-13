CNN Names Vinnie Malhotra SVP of Development and Acquisitions

Vinnie Malhotra has joined CNN network as senior vice

president of development and acquisitions, it was announced Tuesday

Malhotra, based in Los Angeles, will work with outside

production companies on behalf of CNN Worldwide's various networks to identify development

opportunities. He will report to Amy Entelis, senior VP of talent and content

development.

"Vinnie has a strong record of creating captivating

programming, an award-winning news background covering major national and

international stories, and experience integrating content across multiple

platforms." said Entelis. "We welcome Vinnie to CNN and are thrilled to have

him join our team."

Malhotra comes to CNN from ESPN, where he had been VP, executive producer, content development since 2010. There, he led the development of several films as well as

scripted and non-scripted series for the network. Prior to that, Malhotra was with

ABC News, working on programs including Nightline

and World News Tonight.