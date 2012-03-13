CNN Names Vinnie Malhotra SVP of Development and Acquisitions
Vinnie Malhotra has joined CNN network as senior vice
president of development and acquisitions, it was announced Tuesday
Malhotra, based in Los Angeles, will work with outside
production companies on behalf of CNN Worldwide's various networks to identify development
opportunities. He will report to Amy Entelis, senior VP of talent and content
development.
"Vinnie has a strong record of creating captivating
programming, an award-winning news background covering major national and
international stories, and experience integrating content across multiple
platforms." said Entelis. "We welcome Vinnie to CNN and are thrilled to have
him join our team."
Malhotra comes to CNN from ESPN, where he had been VP, executive producer, content development since 2010. There, he led the development of several films as well as
scripted and non-scripted series for the network. Prior to that, Malhotra was with
ABC News, working on programs including Nightline
and World News Tonight.
