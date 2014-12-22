CNN Names Senior Supervising Producer
Antoine Sanfuentes is joining CNN as senior supervising producer. Sanfuentes will oversee coverage of the White House and Congress.
Sanfuentes comes from NBC, where he has been managing editor, Washington bureau chief, deputy bureau chief, and White house producer in an almost 25-year career that began in 1990.
He reports to Adam Levine, managing editor of newsgathering, and starts Jan. 5.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.