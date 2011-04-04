CNN Names Peter Bale VP, GM of CNN International Digital
CNN has appointed Peter Bale to the newly created role of
vice president and general manager of CNN International Digital, the network
announced on Monday.
Bale will be based in London and report directly to KC Estenson, senior vice
president and GM of CNN Digital. He will oversee the editorial and commercial aspects
of CNN Digital outside the U.S. by managing the content, production and digital
distribution for the company. He will also handle the growth of CNN
International Digital by developing product, brand and content distribution
strategies.
"International expansion is at the center of our growth
strategy, and putting someone as strong as Peter into this new position
underscores our commitment to extending CNN's digital reach globally," said
Estenson. "Peter is a proven industry leader, and has demonstrated the ability
to work in both traditional and emerging media, combining his deep pedigree in
journalism with a keen understanding of the complexities in working for a
technology giant."
"I am thrilled to be joining one of the most respected
brands in news. CNN is a leader in news and publishing technology, as its iPad
app shows," said Bale. "I look forward to working with the CNN International
team to grow the digital business and its reach to consumers worldwide."
Bale previously worked with Microsoft as international
programming director for MSN and executive producer of MSN UK.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.