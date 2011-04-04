CNN Names Peter Bale VP, GM of CNN International Digital

CNN has appointed Peter Bale to the newly created role of

vice president and general manager of CNN International Digital, the network

announced on Monday.

Bale will be based in London and report directly to KC Estenson, senior vice

president and GM of CNN Digital. He will oversee the editorial and commercial aspects

of CNN Digital outside the U.S. by managing the content, production and digital

distribution for the company. He will also handle the growth of CNN

International Digital by developing product, brand and content distribution

strategies.

"International expansion is at the center of our growth

strategy, and putting someone as strong as Peter into this new position

underscores our commitment to extending CNN's digital reach globally," said

Estenson. "Peter is a proven industry leader, and has demonstrated the ability

to work in both traditional and emerging media, combining his deep pedigree in

journalism with a keen understanding of the complexities in working for a

technology giant."

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the most respected

brands in news. CNN is a leader in news and publishing technology, as its iPad

app shows," said Bale. "I look forward to working with the CNN International

team to grow the digital business and its reach to consumers worldwide."

Bale previously worked with Microsoft as international

programming director for MSN and executive producer of MSN UK.