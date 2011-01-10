CNN Names New Online Editor For Political Coverage
Bryan Monroe has been named editor of CNNPolitics.com.
It is a newly created post, according to Meredith Artley, VP and
managing editor of the site. He will be responsible for editorial planning and
content strategy for online political coverage.
Monroe has been visiting professor at Northwestern's Medill School.
His resume includes VP and editorial director of Ebony and Jet magazines,
and is a former president of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.