CNN Names New Online Editor For Political Coverage

Bryan Monroe has been named editor of CNNPolitics.com.

It is a newly created post, according to Meredith Artley, VP and

managing editor of the site. He will be responsible for editorial planning and

content strategy for online political coverage.

Monroe has been visiting professor at Northwestern's Medill School.

His resume includes VP and editorial director of Ebony and Jet magazines,

and is a former president of the National Association of Black Journalists.