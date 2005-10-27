CNN Names Midwest Bureau Chief

Christian "Fuzz" Hogan, director of coverage for CNN/U.S., Atlanta, has been named Midwest bureau chief, based in Chicago. He replaces Edith Chapin, who was named New York bureau chief

He will be responsible for overseeing coverage from Chicago, Dallas and Denver bureaus. "The bureau chief position offers a chance for me to more directly affect our newsgathering efforts from the field and closer to where news events actually occur," said Hogan.

Hogan joined CNN in 1987 as a producer with Headline News.

No word on a replacement for Hogan as director of national coverage.