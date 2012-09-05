CNN Names Lewchuk SVP, Creative Services
Rick Lewchuk, senior VP of CTV Creative Agency, Toronto, has
joined CNN in the newly created post of senior VP, creative services,
overseeing CNN TV, radio and digital ad campaigns worldwide.
In that role, he will oversee on- and off-air brand
marketing for CNN Worldwide business, including branding, on-air promotion, and
advertising. He reports to Janet RollÃ©, executive VP and CMO of CNN Worldwide.
His resume includes launching Canadian versions of E! and
MTV.
"Rick is a strategic thinker with an excellent track record
for growing successful brands across multiple platforms," said RollÃ© in a
statement. "Among his many accomplishments, he was instrumental in the
revitalization of Canada's top media brand CTV, and oversaw its internal agency
which is globally recognized for its marketing industry leadership. His broad
skills and strength in taking brands to the next level make him a tremendous
asset at CNN," she said.
