CNN Names Jones Washington General Correspondent

CNN has named Athena Jones a general assignment

correspondent in Washington, effective immediately.

Jones had been a producer with NBC in Washington, where

she worked on segments for MSNBC as well as NBC News.

"Athena will be an outstanding addition to our political

team," said Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist. "Her experience covering the

White House, politics and international affairs are a perfect fit for the

Washington bureau."

It will be a homecoming for Jones, who was a freelance

producer for CNN before joining NBC.