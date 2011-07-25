CNN Names Jones Washington General Correspondent
CNN has named Athena Jones a general assignment
correspondent in Washington, effective immediately.
Jones had been a producer with NBC in Washington, where
she worked on segments for MSNBC as well as NBC News.
"Athena will be an outstanding addition to our political
team," said Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist. "Her experience covering the
White House, politics and international affairs are a perfect fit for the
Washington bureau."
It will be a homecoming for Jones, who was a freelance
producer for CNN before joining NBC.
