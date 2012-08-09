CNN Names Escobar VP of Talent Recruitment and Development

CNN has made two

additions to its recently created talent and development department, with Ramon

Escobar joining CNN Worldwide as vice president of talent recruitment and

development, and Lizzie Kerner as director of development.

Based in New York, Escobar

will report to Amy Entelis, senior VP of talent and content development. He

most recently served as executive VP of network news at Telemundo, where he

oversaw the network's news division, including its international news bureaus

and talent development.

"Ramon brings with him a depth of news experience on both

the domestic and international fronts in network, cable and local television," said

Entelis. "From his work at major media outlets that include Telemundo and

MSNBC, Ramon has demonstrated his strength at overseeing programming and

developing top-notch talent."

Kerner, who will be

based in Los Angeles, comes to CNN from Sundance Channel, where she

served as manager of original programming and development. She will report to Vinnie

Malhotra, senior VP of development and acquisitions.

The talent and development department was created in January

2012, and is headed by Mark Whitaker, executive VP and managing editor of CNN Worldwide.