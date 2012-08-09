CNN Names Escobar VP of Talent Recruitment and Development
CNN has made two
additions to its recently created talent and development department, with Ramon
Escobar joining CNN Worldwide as vice president of talent recruitment and
development, and Lizzie Kerner as director of development.
Based in New York, Escobar
will report to Amy Entelis, senior VP of talent and content development. He
most recently served as executive VP of network news at Telemundo, where he
oversaw the network's news division, including its international news bureaus
and talent development.
"Ramon brings with him a depth of news experience on both
the domestic and international fronts in network, cable and local television," said
Entelis. "From his work at major media outlets that include Telemundo and
MSNBC, Ramon has demonstrated his strength at overseeing programming and
developing top-notch talent."
Kerner, who will be
based in Los Angeles, comes to CNN from Sundance Channel, where she
served as manager of original programming and development. She will report to Vinnie
Malhotra, senior VP of development and acquisitions.
The talent and development department was created in January
2012, and is headed by Mark Whitaker, executive VP and managing editor of CNN Worldwide.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.