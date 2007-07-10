CNN Names Bunda to New Content-Integration Post

Susan Bunda has been named to the newly created post of executive VP of content development and strategy. She was previously the senior VP of news for CNN/U.S. The position is based in Atlanta.

She will be responsible for integrating CNN's TV and Web operations, including content creation, audience development, and branding.

She will report to Jim Walton, president of CNN Worldwide. A CNN spokeswoman had not returned a call at press time about who would be replacing Bunda, who has headed up programming from the network's Atlanta headquarters as well as the domestic bureaus and medical, science and technology units.

Her CNN resume includes senior VP of talk shows and guest bookings, and executive producer with the special events unit. Before joining the network in 1987, she worked at WMAQ-TV Chicago and WWMT Kalamazoo, Mich., according to CNN.