CNN Names Brown's EP

Mitchell Semel, a former comedy-development executive at CBS and NBC, was tapped to be the executive producer for Campbell Brown's CNN show.

Semel does not come from the ranks of news producers, although he has considerable experience in the talk-show milieu with oversight roles on Craig Kilborn's and Tom Snyder's shows at CBS, Greg Kinnear's and Conan O'Brien's shows at NBC and Politically Correct with Bill Maher when it was on Comedy Central.