CNN: Midterms Draw Biggest Online Crowd Since Michael Jackson
CNN says its online coverage of Election Day drew
almost 80 million page views, its best numbers since the Michael Jackson
memorial service in July 2009 and topping the Chilean miners story.
Uniques were up 26% over the previous
four-week average with 11.2 million visitors. That was also up 10%
over the 2006 midterm.
There were almost a quarter million views of live
video, which was up a whopping 400% over the prior four-week average.
