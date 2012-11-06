CNN to Mark Results Atop Empire State Building

CNN will join forces Tuesday evening with the Empire State Building to display to New Yorkers and the network's viewers in the United States and around the world the results of the presidential election.

As each state is projected by CNN and electoral votes are allocated to the candidates, a vertical LED-illuminated "meter" located atop the spire of the building will display CNN's running tally of the race to 270, the programmer said in a blog post.

This occasion will mark the iconic Empire State Building's first-ever use of new custom LED panel technology, a state-of-the-art dynamic lighting system from Philips Color Kinetics that is unique to the Empire State Building and will allow the building's façade and mast to change lighting scenes in real-time. The four-sided tower, which sits atop the building more than a quarter of a mile from the streets of Manhattan, will be illuminated in patriotic red, white and blue vertical stripes, while the mast will be lit in blue and in red on two sides each to represent President Obama and Gov. Romney's respective electoral vote totals.

