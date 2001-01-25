CNN makes staff moves

Veteran CNN Washington correspondent Bob Franken is moving to the west coast beat, and CNN has given several other correspondents the gate as the shakeout at the cable news network commences.

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed a press report Thursday about Franken's move and the firing of Los Angeles-based correspondent Greg Lamotte, Sn Francisco-based correspondent Greg Lefevre and business reporters Beverly Schuch, Charles Molineaux, Bill Tucker and Prudence Solomon. The Franken migration is apparently intended to bolster CNN's west coast coverage with the 15-year veteran of the D.C. scene.

In management ranks, senior marketing executive Rick Salcedo is also out. The moves are the first firings in the wake of CNN's announced plans to cut 400 jobs from its payroll.

