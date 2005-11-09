CNN Hires New Orleans Anchor

CNN named Susan Roesgen as a correspondent for its new Gulf Coast bureau. Since November 2003, Roesgen has been the 10 p.m. news anchor at WGNO-TV, the Tribune-owned ABC affiliate in New Orleans.

Roesgen moved to New Orleans in 1993 to co-anchor the evening news for WDSU-TV, the Hearst Argyle-owned NBC affiliate. There, she earned an Emmy for a report on cemetery thefts. She left the area for one year in 2001 to co-anchor National Geographic Today on cable’s National Geographic network. She has also anchored for New York’s WABC-TV, San Diego’s KFMB-TV and Little Rock’s KATV, and reported for National Public Radio.

CNN opened its Gulf Coast bureau in September to better cover the region in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. One of the company’s 11 U.S. bureaus, it supports all of CNN’s news networks, as well as its syndicated news service, CNN Newsource.