CNN Hires Ex-Trump Campaign Advisor
CNN, which has taken a pounding from President Donald Trump as a fake news outlet and part of a conspiracy to de-legitimize his election, has named Stephen Moore as a senior economic analyst and contributor.
Moore has been a Fox News commentator and before that was a senior economic advisor to the Trump campaign.
He is also an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and a contributor to the Wall Street Journal.
