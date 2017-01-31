Trending

CNN Hires Ex-Trump Campaign Advisor

By

CNN, which has taken a pounding from President Donald Trump as a fake news outlet and part of a conspiracy to de-legitimize his election, has named Stephen Moore as a senior economic analyst and contributor.

Moore has been a Fox News commentator and before that was a senior economic advisor to the Trump campaign.

He is also an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and a contributor to the Wall Street Journal.