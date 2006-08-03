CNN Hires Castro's Daughter

CNN has hired Fidel Castro’s estranged daughter Alina Fernandez as a network contributor.

Fernandez, who criticized her father in the book Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba, will contribute to the news network’s continuing coverage of Cuba in the wake of President Fidel Castro’s hospitalization for an undisclosed intestinal illness and the transfer of power, temporarliy for now, to his brother.

Fernandez hosts a Miami radio show, Simplemente Alina, and a public figure within the Cuban American community. She fled Cuba with her own daughter in 1993.

CNN is the only U.S.-based network with a full-time news bureau based in Havana.