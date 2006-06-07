CNN Headline News Expands Weekend Lineup
By Anne Becker
CNN Headline News is extending its Headline Prime primetime block from five to seven days a week, adding weekends June 17. The network will replace its weekend news wheel with clip compilations of Prime News with Erica Hill and Showbiz Tonight and a rerun of Nancy Grace to weekends.They join the block's Glenn Beck, which has run seven nights a week since its debut in May.
The new weekend lineup will be Prime News with Erica Hill - a compilation of news segments from the prior week -at 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; reruns of Glenn Beck at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sat. and 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. Sun.; reruns of Nancy Grace, along with a compilation of Grace highlights at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sat., and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sun.; and a compilation of entertainment segments from Showbiz Tonight at 11 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
In Feb. 2005, Headline swapped out its hard-news wheel on weeknights for the first time in its 22-year history with Headline Prime’s three softer news programs: Showbiz Tonight, Prime News Tonight and the network’s ratings star, legal-analysis show Nancy Grace.Beck's show was added in May.
