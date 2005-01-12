CNN Headline Makes Prime Moves

On Feb. 21, CNN Headline News will launch Headline Prime, a prime-time block of three hour-long feature-type news shows.

Showbiz Tonight (7 p.m., repeated at 10 p.m.) will report on entertainment news and celebrity events. Nancy Grace (8 p.m., repeated at 11 p.m.) will be a nightly talk show on legal issues of the day, hosted by the lawyer-cum-TV personality and legal analyst. Headline Prime News (9 p.m., with an updated repeat at midnight) will offer in-depth analysis and coverage of the day's events.

Showbiz Tonight will air live from CNN's New York studios with hosts A.J. Hammer and Karyn Bryant. Nancy Grace will feature interviews with inmates, jurors and victims from court cases of the day, as well as viewer calls and debates with lawyers from Grace, who also anchors daily trial coverage on Court TV's Closing Arguments.

Every half hour, there will be a break for news updates. A news ticker will also run along the bottom of the screen during the three-hour block.